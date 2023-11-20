CXO Moves: Exec movements at Tech Mahindra, DDB Worldwide, Nike, Lowe Lintas, Disney+ Hotstar, and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Peeyush Dubey

Previous: Chief marketing and strategy officer, TheMathCompany

Present: Chief marketing officer, Tech Mahindra

Peeyush Dubey joined Tech Mahindra as chief marketing officer. He has worked in companies like IDS Next Business Solutions, IGATE, Infosys, Mindtree and Larsen & Toubro Infotech.

Ari Weiss

Previous: Global chief creative officer, DDB Worldwide

Ari Weiss has moved on from his respective position from DDB Worldwide. He has worked across Cliff Freeman & Partners, BBDO New York, Wieden + Kennedy, 180LA and BBH New York.

Nicole Hubbard Graham

Present: Chief marketing officer, Nike

Nike has appointed Nicole Hubbard Graham in a new role. Graham began her career with Nike as director - North America women’s marketing.

Sagar Kapoor

Previous: Chief creative officer – global brands, Lowe Lintas

Sagar Kapoor has moved on from his respective position from Lowe Lintas. Kapoor has spent over 19 years with Lowe Lintas serving various local, regional and global mandates. Storyboard18 was the first to report about this development.

Sanjay Adesara

Present: Chief business officer, Adani Sportsline

Sanjay Adesara has been appointed in a new role by Adani Sportsline. He started his career with Adani Wilmar.

Prasun Kumar

Previous: Chief marketing officer and business head, Justdial

Present: Magicbricks

Prasun Kumar has joined Magicbricks. He has worked across McCann Worldgroup, Madison Communications, Levi Strauss & Co, Sony Mobile Communications and Reliance Communications.

Rohit Dhawan

Previous: Vice president - content plus, Mindshare

Present: Vice president - customer marketing, Viacom18 Sports

Viacom18 Sports has roped in Rohit Dhawan in a new role. He has worked across ESPN Star Sports and HT Media.

Sidharth Shakdher

Previous: Executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Disney+ Hotstar

Sidharth Shakdher has moved on from Disney+ Hotstar. He has worked across Samsung, Canon, HP, Xerox and Amazon.