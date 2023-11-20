comScore

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Tech Mahindra, DDB Worldwide, Nike, Lowe Lintas, Disney+ Hotstar, and more

Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

By  Storyboard18Nov 20, 2023 8:06 AM
CXO Moves: Exec movements at Tech Mahindra, DDB Worldwide, Nike, Lowe Lintas, Disney+ Hotstar, and more
Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (Left to right: Peeyush Dubey, Nicole Hubbard Graham, Rohit Dhawan and Sidharth Shakdher)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

images.storyboard18.com

Peeyush Dubey

Previous: Chief marketing and strategy officer, TheMathCompany

Present: Chief marketing officer, Tech Mahindra

Peeyush Dubey joined Tech Mahindra as chief marketing officer. He has worked in companies like IDS Next Business Solutions, IGATE, Infosys, Mindtree and Larsen & Toubro Infotech.

Ari Weiss

Previous: Global chief creative officer, DDB Worldwide

Ari Weiss has moved on from his respective position from DDB Worldwide. He has worked across Cliff Freeman & Partners, BBDO New York, Wieden + Kennedy, 180LA and BBH New York.

images.storyboard18.com

Nicole Hubbard Graham

Present: Chief marketing officer, Nike

Nike has appointed Nicole Hubbard Graham in a new role. Graham began her career with Nike as director - North America women’s marketing.

Sagar Kapoor

Previous: Chief creative officer – global brands, Lowe Lintas

Sagar Kapoor has moved on from his respective position from Lowe Lintas. Kapoor has spent over 19 years with Lowe Lintas serving various local, regional and global mandates. Storyboard18 was the first to report about this development.

Sanjay Adesara

Present: Chief business officer, Adani Sportsline

Sanjay Adesara has been appointed in a new role by Adani Sportsline. He started his career with Adani Wilmar.

Prasun Kumar

Previous: Chief marketing officer and business head, Justdial

Present: Magicbricks

Prasun Kumar has joined Magicbricks. He has worked across McCann Worldgroup, Madison Communications, Levi Strauss & Co, Sony Mobile Communications and Reliance Communications.

images.storyboard18.com

Rohit Dhawan

Previous: Vice president - content plus, Mindshare

Present: Vice president - customer marketing, Viacom18 Sports

Viacom18 Sports has roped in Rohit Dhawan in a new role. He has worked across ESPN Star Sports and HT Media.

images.storyboard18.com

Sidharth Shakdher

Previous: Executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Disney+ Hotstar

Sidharth Shakdher has moved on from Disney+ Hotstar. He has worked across Samsung, Canon, HP, Xerox and Amazon.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


Tags
First Published on Nov 20, 2023 8:06 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Prateek Malpani moves on from Wakefit

Prateek Malpani moves on from Wakefit

Brand Makers

Volvo Car India onboards Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as director - marketing and PR

Volvo Car India onboards Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as director - marketing and PR

Brand Makers

Former Dentsu Creative India CCO Aalap Desai launches a new ad agency, TGTHR

Former Dentsu Creative India CCO Aalap Desai launches a new ad agency, TGTHR

Brand Makers

BetterPlace appoints Deepak Lamba as enterprise sales head

BetterPlace appoints Deepak Lamba as enterprise sales head

Brand Makers

Skincare has gone beyond need-based products: RSH Global's CMO Poulomi Roy

Skincare has gone beyond need-based products: RSH Global's CMO Poulomi Roy

Brand Makers

Ad veteran Helen Anchan passes away

Ad veteran Helen Anchan passes away

Brand Makers

AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as president

AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as president

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Mercedes-Benz, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Mercedes-Benz, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, and more