Dabur India's Harkawal Singh joins RSPL Group as vice president - global marketing

Harkawal Singh, who served as the head marketing - oral care at the Indian multinational consumer goods company Dabur India for its oralcare business, stepped down from his position. He has joined RSPL Group as vice president - global marketing.

In 2014, he was promoted to the position of head of marketing of oral care. His key responsibility was to create and implement the brand architecture for Dabur Oral Care category and develop the NPD pipeline.

Singh began his career at Airtel as senior manager and went on to work at UB Group. During his stint in the company, Singh boosted the sales by five eprcent in stagnant market by envisioning, planning and executing the 'Suraksha Seal' campaign in key markets. He re-launched Bagpiper in Andhra. Within six months, the brand was the market leader in the state.

His innings at Dabur India began as senior brand manager where he orchestrated product design, communication strategy, research testing and 'go-to-market' implementation for the critical re-launch in Odomos Mostiquito repellent Range in the Home Care portfolio.