Parle Agro onboards Ankit Kapoor as head of marketing and international business

Ankit Kapoor, who led Ananta Capital as chief marketing officer, has joined Parle Agro as the head of marketing and international business.

About his new position and job, Kapoor said he is thrilled to be joining one of India’s foremost FMCG companies as Head of Marketing and Head of International Business: "Parle Agro is known for building and scaling world class brands and products and it’s a privilege to get an opportunity to nurture and grow these brands in India and in the International markets. Most importantly, it’s a great opportunity to get to work with Nadia, a dynamic leader and team builder."

He added, "Through collaboration, innovation and empowering teams I hope to realize the vision of transforming Parle Agro into a global beverage powerhouse, built on trust and entrepreneurship, whereby every touchpoint of all our brands create a moment of joy for our consumers, stakeholders and communities."