Parle Agro onboards Ankit Kapoor as head of marketing and international business

Ankit Kapoor led Ananta Capital as the chief marketing officer.

By  Storyboard18Mar 4, 2024 11:31 AM
Ankit Kapoor began his career at Dabur India, and went on to work across ITC Limited, SC Johnson and Nestle.

Ankit Kapoor, who led Ananta Capital as chief marketing officer, has joined Parle Agro as the head of marketing and international business.

About his new position and job, Kapoor said he is thrilled to be joining one of India’s foremost FMCG companies as Head of Marketing and Head of International Business: "Parle Agro is known for building and scaling world class brands and products and it’s a privilege to get an opportunity to nurture and grow these brands in India and in the International markets. Most importantly, it’s a great opportunity to get to work with Nadia, a dynamic leader and team builder."

He added, "Through collaboration, innovation and empowering teams I hope to realize the vision of transforming Parle Agro into a global beverage powerhouse, built on trust and entrepreneurship, whereby every touchpoint of all our brands create a moment of joy for our consumers, stakeholders and communities."

Kapoor began his career at Dabur India, and went on to work across ITC Limited, SC Johnson and Nestle. During his stint at Nestle, he was involved in digital strategy, business management, brand strategy, inventiveness, business strategy, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales, performance marketing, business leadership, marketing budget management, strategic communications, digital marketing, cross-functional team leadership, communication, coaching, presentations and P&L Management.


First Published on Mar 4, 2024 10:17 AM

