Dan Neary to step down as Meta’s Asia Pacific VP after 12 years

After more than a decade at Meta, Dan Neary, Vice President of Asia Pacific, has announced his departure from the company. In a heartfelt post, Neary shared that he will be handing over the reins to a successor in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.
Neary described his 12-year tenure at Meta as an “incredible run”, expressing gratitude to the company’s leadership, particularly Nicola Mendelsohn CBE and Carolyn Everson, for their support. He also acknowledged the Asia Pacific team, partners, and businesses that have been part of his journey, noting the region’s growth and impact on global trends like business messaging and live shopping.
Reflecting on his time at Meta, Neary said, “It’s hugely gratifying for me to look back at the small Singapore office where this journey started over a decade ago and see how far we have come together.”
He credited Meta’s role in driving economies and improving lives, highlighting its impact on businesses of all sizes.
Neary’s next steps remain open-ended. After completing the transition, he plans to spend time with family before exploring his next career move.
His departure marks the end of an era for Meta in the Asia Pacific region, where he played a key role in expanding the company’s footprint and strengthening its partnerships.