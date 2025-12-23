Apple reiterates long-term China investment as COO meets trade officials

The remarks follow a visit to China earlier this year by Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook, who also sought to reassure Chinese authorities of the company’s continued commitment to the market.

Apple has reiterated its long-term commitment to China, with chief operating officer Sabih Khan informing senior Chinese officials that the company plans to continue investing heavily in the country despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and efforts to diversify its global supply chain, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Khan made the remarks during a meeting with Li Chenggang, China’s international trade negotiator and vice minister of commerce, as per a statement released by China’s Ministry of Commerce. Khan, who recently assumed the role of chief operating officer following the retirement of Jeff Williams, highlighted the scale, depth and resilience of China’s manufacturing ecosystem and underlined Apple’s long-standing partnerships with local suppliers.

According to the ministry’s translated statement cited by Moneycontrol, Khan said Apple highly values the capabilities and long-term potential of China’s supply chain and described the company’s relationship with Chinese partners as mutually beneficial. He informed that Apple would continue pursuing long-term development in China while steadily increasing investment in areas including supply chain operations, research and development, and social welfare initiatives.

Khan also stated that Apple would continue to follow a development path focused on intelligent manufacturing, sustainability and deeper integration with local partners, with the aim of achieving outcomes that deliver shared benefits.

The remarks follow a visit to China earlier this year by Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook, who also sought to reassure Chinese authorities of the company’s continued commitment to the market. Cook’s visit came at a time when Apple reported a rebound in iPhone sales in China while simultaneously accelerating efforts to diversify parts of its supply chain, particularly towards India.

China continues to play a critical role in Apple’s business operations. In the company’s most recent fiscal quarter, the Greater China region accounted for approximately 14 per cent of Apple’s total revenue. The country also remains central to Apple’s global manufacturing and assembly network, even as the company shifts some production of devices destined for the United States to other regions to mitigate geopolitical and operational risks.

Apple’s messaging reflects a careful balancing act, as it faces pressure from the United States to reduce reliance on China while continuing to depend on the country for scale, efficiency and profitability in ways that few other markets currently offer.

First Published on Dec 23, 2025 1:42 PM