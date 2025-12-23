ChatGPT rolls out year-end review feature inspired by Spotify Wrapped

In addition, the feature generates a poem and an image reflecting the user’s year, centred on their key topics of interest.

ChatGPT has begun rolling out a year-end review feature similar to Spotify Wrapped, introducing an annual recap titled Your Year with ChatGPT for eligible users in select markets, according to a report by TechCrunch.

The OpenAI-owned chatbot informed that the feature is being made available initially in the United States, along with other English-speaking markets including India, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

At launch, Your Year with ChatGPT will be accessible to users on the free, Plus and Pro plans, provided they have enabled the “reference saved memories” and “reference chat history” settings and have met a minimum conversation activity threshold, the company told TechCrunch via email. Team, Enterprise and Education accounts will not have access to the feature.

The company stated that the experience has been designed to be lightweight, privacy-forward and user-controlled. While the year-end review will be promoted on the ChatGPT app’s home screen, it will not be automatically opened or forced on users.

Similar to annual wrap-ups offered by other consumer apps, the feature draws inspiration from Spotify Wrapped and uses visual elements and personalisation to reflect how individuals have used ChatGPT over the past year. The recap assigns playful “awards” based on usage patterns, such as recognising users who frequently relied on the chatbot to solve problems or work through ideas.

In addition, the feature generates a poem and an image reflecting the user’s year, centred on their key topics of interest.

The year-end review will be available across the ChatGPT web app as well as the iOS and Android mobile apps, the company stated. Users can also trigger the experience manually by asking ChatGPT for Your Year with ChatGPT.

First Published on Dec 23, 2025 11:40 AM