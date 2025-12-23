Today in AI | Anthropic launches Bloom to study AI | ChatGPT rolls out year-end feature | OpenAI flags prompt injection

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Anthropic launches Bloom to study real-world AI behaviour

Anthropic has launched Bloom, a new open-source tool aimed at helping researchers better understand how advanced AI models behave in real-world situations, particularly when outcomes do not unfold as expected.

ChatGPT rolls out year-end review feature inspired by Spotify Wrapped

ChatGPT has begun rolling out a year-end review feature similar to Spotify Wrapped, introducing an annual recap titled Your Year with ChatGPT for eligible users in select markets, according to a report by TechCrunch.

OpenAI flags prompt injection as persistent risk for AI browsers

OpenAI has said that AI-powered browsers are likely to remain vulnerable to prompt injection attacks, even as it works to strengthen the security of its Atlas AI browser, raising broader concerns about how safely AI agents can operate on the open web.

Data centre certification framework to be tweaked for AI readiness

The government is considering tweaking the data centre certification framework it is developing to align with the emerging requirements of facilities designed to support artificial intelligence workloads, officials informed The Economic Times. The move comes amid a strong investment cycle for data centres in India.

First Published on Dec 23, 2025 5:46 PM