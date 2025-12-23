PVR INOX opens World’s highest cinema in Leh-Ladakh

PVR INOX has opened its highest cinema in the world, launching a two-screen multiplex in Leh-Ladakh at an altitude of about 11,500 feet above sea level, extending the country’s largest cinema chain into one of its most remote regions.

Located at Solar Colony in Saboo along the Leh–Manali bypass road, the multiplex will operate under PVR INOX’s franchise-owned, company-operated model. The auditoriums are equipped with 2K projection, Dolby 7.1 surround sound and next-generation 3D technology.

The company said the cinema also features a customised audio system developed in collaboration with Pulz and built using German components, designed to deliver consistent sound quality in high-altitude conditions.

“Few places in the world offer a setting as extraordinary as Ladakh, and bringing world-class cinema to 11,500 feet reflects our commitment to reaching audiences everywhere,” Ajay Bijli, managing director of PVR INOX, said in a statement. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, said the company aimed to create entertainment spaces that integrate with local environments while enhancing community experiences.

The expansion comes amid a broader recovery in India’s theatrical exhibition business. PVR INOX currently operates 1,774 screens across 356 properties in 112 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

The company reported a profit of ₹105 crore in the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26), reversing a loss of ₹54 crore in the preceding quarter and a loss of ₹12 crore in the same period last year.

India’s box office grew 15 per cent year-on-year in the first half of FY26, driven by a steady pipeline of films across languages rather than a handful of blockbusters. In the September quarter alone, 12 films crossed the ₹100 crore mark, taking the first-half total to 22 — the highest since the pandemic.

PVR INOX also attributed improved footfall to policy and pricing changes, including a reduction in the goods and services tax on tickets priced at ₹100 or below to 5 per cent from 12 per cent, as well as promotional initiatives such as “Blockbuster Tuesdays”.

First Published on Dec 23, 2025 5:01 PM