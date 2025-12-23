New technologies will eliminate routine roles, not careers: Narayana Murthy on AI

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy has cautioned that the growing adoption of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in India will inevitably lead to the elimination of routine jobs, while emphasising that these changes can ultimately create better career opportunities if workers adapt and upskill.

Speaking at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay’s annual Techfest, Murthy said technological shifts have always disrupted traditional roles, but when deployed in an assistive manner, they significantly improve productivity and enable businesses to expand. According to him, such expansion can generate new employment opportunities rather than permanently shrinking the workforce.

Murthy stressed that resistance to technological change often stems from fear of job losses, but history shows that productivity gains tend to outweigh short-term disruptions. “Whenever new technology is introduced, some routine jobs will be lost. But if technology is used as an aid rather than a replacement, organisations grow and productivity improves,” he said.

He added that the real challenge lies in ensuring that India’s workforce acquires the skills required to work alongside advanced technologies like AI. Employees who master these tools, he noted, are more likely to benefit from improved career prospects as companies scale their operations.

Highlighting past examples, Murthy referred to the transformation of India’s banking sector following the adoption of core banking systems. He said technology enabled banks to operate at a much larger scale than was possible in earlier decades, ultimately increasing efficiency and employment opportunities.

He also cited the United Kingdom’s experience in the 1970s, when automation of banking processes initially faced opposition from trade unions. Over time, sustained discussions between industry, researchers and labour groups helped build consensus around the benefits of automation, including improved work-life balance for employees.

Murthy’s remarks come at a time when concerns around AI-led automation are intensifying globally, with many industries reassessing workforce requirements. His message underscored the need for proactive skill development to ensure technology-driven growth translates into broader economic and employment gains.

First Published on Dec 23, 2025 1:44 PM