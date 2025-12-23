Network18 Launches NextGen Young Leadership Program to Nurture Future-Ready Talent

More than a job opportunity, NYLP is a career launchpad for young professionals who aspire to think big, learn fast, and create meaningful impact within one of India’s most dynamic media organization.

India’s leading news network, Network18, today announced the launch of the NextGen Young Leadership Program (NYLP) - a future-focused initiative to identify and nurture high-potential young talent from the country’s premier Business, Law and Engineering institutions.

NYLP is not about starting a job - it’s about starting strong in the journey of your career. The program offers participants early, hands-on exposure to the fast-evolving media-tech landscape, enabling them to learn, contribute, and grow from Day One.

Designed for Engineering & B-school students and young media-tech enthusiasts, NYLP blends real-time business exposure, tech-driven projects and on-the-job training to create a high-impact learning experience. Participants work on live business challenges, gain cross-functional exposure across platforms and benefit from mentorship by experienced leaders, allowing them to enrich themselves.

More than a job opportunity, NYLP is a career launchpad for young professionals who aspire to think big, learn fast, and create meaningful impact within one of India’s most dynamic media organization.

Commenting on the launch, Sanchayan Paul, Chief Human Resource Officer Network 18 said, “Through NYLP, Network18 aims to build a talent pipeline that is capable, young & diverse. We aim to establish long-term partnerships with our target universities & educational institutions. The program strengthens our commitment to nurturing future-ready talent while creating a community of young professionals and campus ambassadors for our evolving media-tech landscape.”

With the launch of NYLP, Network18 reaffirms its focus on investing in youth, innovation and future-fit leadership talent, preparing the next generation of business professionals to thrive in dynamic, technology-led News, Information and Infotainment businesses."

Network18 is the country's largest omni-channel news network, comprising 20 TV channels in more than 12 languages and 7 digital news platforms in 13 languages. The network operates some of India's top news channels, including CNN-News18 (English), News18 India (Hindi), CNBC-TV18 (English), CNBC-TV18 Prime & CNBC Awaaz, 14 regional channels and leading digital properties like MoneyControl, FirstPost, News18.com and ForbesIndia.com.

First Published on Dec 23, 2025 1:09 PM