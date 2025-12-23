Foxconn hires 30,000 workers for women-led iPhone unit near Bengaluru

Foxconn is investing approximately Rs 20,000 crore in the project, which is expected to become India’s largest factory in terms of both production capacity and employment once fully operational.

Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., better known as Foxconn, has hired nearly 30,000 workers for its new iPhone assembly facility in Devanahalli near Bengaluru within eight to nine months, marking the fastest workforce ramp-up by any factory in India, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The report stated that the 300-acre facility is largely women-led, with women accounting for around 80 per cent of the workforce. Most of the employees are first-time workers in the 19 to 24 age group.

Trial production at the facility began in April–May with the iPhone 16, and the plant is now assembling the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max models. More than 80 per cent of the output is being exported, The Economic Times reported.

At peak capacity next year, the Devanahalli unit could employ up to 50,000 workers. To support the growing workforce, Foxconn has built six large dormitories, several of which are already operational, while construction of additional housing facilities is ongoing. With further expansion, the unit is expected to house more women workers at a single location than any government or private facility in India, the report added.

Foxconn is investing approximately Rs 20,000 crore in the project, which is expected to become India’s largest factory in terms of both production capacity and employment once fully operational.

The report also stated that the Devanahalli plant is set to surpass Foxconn’s first iPhone manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, which currently employs around 41,000 workers. When fully developed, the Bengaluru-area unit is expected to operate up to 12 iPhone assembly lines, compared with about four at present.

The expansion aligns with Apple’s broader strategy to increase iPhone production in India under the government’s production-linked incentive scheme, as the company works to reduce its dependence on China and strengthen India’s position in its global supply chain.

First Published on Dec 23, 2025 2:42 PM