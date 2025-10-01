Delhi HC protects actor Nagarjuna’s Personality Rights

ADVERTISEMENT
The Delhi High Court has passed an order protecting the personality rights of Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, according to a Bar and Bench report.
In the September 25 order, Justice Tejas Karia noted that Nagarjuna’s name, image, likeness, and persona have attained distinctiveness, and unauthorized use by third parties could mislead the public into assuming false endorsement or affiliation.
The court directed the blocking of URLs found infringing his rights. The order followed a plea by Nagarjuna, who flagged the misuse of his image on social media and merchandise without consent.
Delhi HC on September 10 had granted an interim injunction in favour of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, protecting his personality rights from unauthorized commercial exploitation.
Justice Tejas Karia had observed that the misuse of Bachchan's name, image, signature, likeness, and other attributes amounted to infringement, creating public confusion and a false perception of endorsement.
"The misuse of the plaintiff’s name, image, likeness and other elements of the plaintiff’s persona clearly constitutes infringement… without authorization from the plaintiff, it will inevitably cause confusion and create a perception of endorsement," the Court stated.
The Court emphasized that Bachchan would suffer irreparable loss, damage, and injury to his goodwill, reputation, and economic interests if relief was not granted immediately.
The order, which mirrors a similar ruling issued on September 9 in favour of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, came on Bachchan's plea seeking protection from websites, YouTube channels, online marketplaces, and other misusing his persona for commercial or personal gain.
