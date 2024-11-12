Anupam Mittal’s brand survival kit: 3 tests to outlast the trends

In a recent LinkedIn post, Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, shared his insights on building enduring brands.

Mittal outlined three critical tests every marketer should apply to assess the strength and longevity of their brand. He stressed that creating a lasting brand goes far beyond simply running advertising campaigns; it requires commitment to core values and strategic consistency.

The first test, according to Mittal, is the "Spont Score." He asked marketers to consider whether their brand name comes to mind spontaneously across multiple generations within their product category. The goal, he said, is to have a high recall factor that endures across age groups.

Mittal's second criterion is the "Low Threat of Substitutes" test. He challenged marketers to ask if their customers would genuinely miss their product or service if it were to vanish from the market. If the answer is no, Mittal warns that the brand might lack irreplaceability and could easily be overshadowed by competitors.

The final measure of brand durability is word-of-mouth generation. Mittal believes that an enduring brand is one customers talk about positively within their networks without any direct prompting. Brands that lack organic, positive buzz face a significant disadvantage.

If a brand fails in more than one of these tests, Mittal warned, it risks losing relevance and may even be "obliterated" in today's competitive landscape.

He emphasized that "Brand Building ≠ Advertising" and noted that many entrepreneurs mistakenly equate their first ad campaign with successful brand-building.

However, Mittal contends that true brand building is about maintaining unwavering values and resisting distractions.

Mittal drew on examples like Apple and Rolex, explaining how these iconic brands have remained consistent in their values despite market pressures. He pointed out Apple's refusal to open its OS like Android, remaining focus on design, simplicity, and exclusivity, which has allowed it to dominate smartphone profits.

Similarly, Rolex has continued to embody heritage, craftsmanship, and luxury instead of following the trend toward smartwatches. These brands, he said, are symbols of status and timeless quality precisely because they have chosen to stand still rather than chase every passing trend.

In closing, Mittal emphasized that true brand builders are “the most prolific rejectors of non-core ideas,” maintaining focus on their brand’s essence.