Abhishek Bachchan wins interim protection over personality rights in Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on September 10 granted an interim injunction in favour of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, protecting his personality rights from unauthorized commercial exploitation, as per a Bar and Bench report.
Justice Tejas Karia observed that the misuse of Bachchan's name, image, signature, likeness, and other attributes amounted to infringement, creating public confusion and a false perception of endorsement.
"The misuse of the plaintiff’s name, image, likeness and other elements of the plaintiff’s persona clearly constitutes infringement… without authorization from the plaintiff, it will inevitably cause confusion and create a perception of endorsement," the Court stated.
The Court emphasized that Bachchan would suffer irreparable loss, damage, and injury to his goodwill, reputation, and economic interests if relief was not granted immediately.
The order, which mirrors a similar ruling issued on September 9 in favour of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, came on Bachchan's plea seeking protection from websites, YouTube channels, online marketplaces, and other misusing his persona for commercial or personal gain.
AI, deepfakes, and unauthorized merchandise
Bachchan's petition flagged concerns over unauthorized use of his image and persona, including AI-generated content, deepfake videos, morphed images, and fake autographs.
Online platforms such as Etsy (Ireland), Bollywood Tee Shop, wallpaper sites, and several YouTube channels were cited as defendants.
His counsel, advocate Pravin Anand, argued that defendants were creating misleading and derogatory AI-generated content, circulating fake signed photos, and selling sexually objectionable material and merchandise without authorization.
The Court highlighted the dangers of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology, noting that such misuse intrudes upon the plaintiff's right to privacy and dignity while enabling rapid, damaging dissemination online.
Strict directions against defendants and Google
The High Court restrained defendants from using or misappropriating:
- The name ‘Abhishek Bachchan’ and acronym ‘AB’
- His voice, images, likeness, and performances
- Any other identifiable attributes of his persona for commercial or personal gain
The order further barred the creation or sharing of AI-generated content, including deepfakes, morphing, and machine-learning based videos, that could dilute Bachchan's public persona, the report added.
Additionally, the Court directed Google to remove and block infringing URLs within 72 hours, share subscriber details of offenders, and assist in enforcement.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Department of Technology were also instructed to issue directions for blocking all such URLs, the report added.
The matter will be heard next on January 15, 2026.