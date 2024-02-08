comScore

Dhruvank Vaidya to head Music and Podcasts at Spotify India

Dhruvank Vaidya gets an expanded role at Spotify India, to head Music and Podcasts for the streamer.

By  Storyboard18Feb 8, 2024 1:26 PM
Dhruvank Vaidya, who led Spotify as head of podcasts, India, has been elevated to the position of head - music and podcasts, Spotify India.

Vaidya began his career at Accenture, and then moved to Deloitte Consulting, and has worked across Star TV, NDTV Imagine, Lumiere Movies, The Adaptation Company, To The New Ventures and Bennett Coleman and Co.

As a senior consultant at Accenture, he formulated and implemented supply chain strategy and operations improvement for pharma and industrial products companies.

In December 2023, Spotify announced the launch of the Spotify Audience Network in India. The audio-first advertising marketplace will bring scaled, audience-based podcast buying to brands in India, and presents an opportunity for podcast publishers and creators in the markets to monetize their content.

The Spotify Audience Network launched in the U.S. in 2021 and is now available in more than a dozen global markets across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. Over the past 12 months, advertisers participating in the marketplace have grown over 45 percent while opted-in podcast publishers have increased more than 70 percent.


First Published on Feb 8, 2024 12:55 PM

