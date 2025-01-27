Disney Experiences announces key leadership appointments

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro announced several appointments for members of his executive team including a newly created role to oversee major events integration, and new heads for Disneyland Resort, Disney Signature Experiences and Shanghai Disney Resort. The announcement comes as Disney Experiences has embarked on expansion plans for its cruise line business and at theme parks around the world.

“We have a deep bench of globally minded business leaders who bring the versatility needed to step into key roles across our diverse portfolio,” said Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences. “These tenured leaders have extensive technical and operational expertise with strong insight and understanding of the guest experience, and possess qualities that promote innovation, creativity, and results,” he added.

Josh D’Amaro announced the following strategic senior executive changes:

Ken Potrock, a 30-year Disney veteran will take on the newly created role of President, The Walt Disney Company Major Events Integration. In this role, Potrock will be responsible for developing comprehensive, cross-company plans to maximize the value of large-scale sports, entertainment and tourism events ranging from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics to the 250th Anniversary of the nation.

Potrock joined Disneyland Resort in 2020 and led the successful post-pandemic reopening, and recently secured the approval of DisneylandForward, which unlocks opportunities for expansion and investment in Anaheim for the next 40 years.

During his tenure, he also oversaw the opening of Avengers Campus, the reimagining of Pixar Place Hotel, the expansion of the Downtown Disney District, and the continued expansion of Disney California Adventure – including the recent announcement of two new attractions coming to Avengers Campus, and new attractions inspired by Avatar and Coco. Potrock will continue to report to D’Amaro, with accountability to Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman ESPN.

Thomas Mazloum has been appointed the new President of Disneyland Resort. In this role, Mazloum will lead more than 36,000 cast members and oversee the operation of two theme parks, three resort hotels, and the Downtown Disney District, and will guide Disneyland Resort through a new era of growth with the recent approval of DisneylandForward.

Under Mazloum’s recent leadership of Disney Signature Experiences, Disney Cruise Line secured investments and development plans to double its fleet size by 2031. Prior to his time at Disney Cruise Line, Mazloum held various leadership positions at Walt Disney World, overseeing Operations, Resorts, Transportation, ESPN Wide World of Sports, Club 33, Disney Springs and more. Mazloum will continue to report to D’Amaro.

Joe Schott has been appointed President of Disney Signature Experiences (DSE), a division of Disney Experiences that offers family travel and leisure experiences beyond theme parks, including Disney Cruise Line (DCL), Disney Vacation Club, Aulani – a Disney Resort & Spa, Adventures by Disney, Storyliving by Disney and more. Schott’s Disney career spans 40 years, and since 2019 he has led Shanghai Disney Resort as President and General Manager.

Under his leadership, Shanghai Disneyland expanded to include the successful Zootopia-themed land, new attractions and entertainment, and in development, a third hotel and a new Spider-Man themed attraction. Prior to his role in Shanghai, Schott led operations at Disneyland Paris and was Executive Managing Director of Walt Disney Attractions Japan at Tokyo Disney Resort. Schott will now report directly to D’Amaro.

Andrew Bolstein is promoted to President & General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort. His 30-year career started at Walt Disney World and included leadership roles in Hong Kong and Tokyo, and nearly 13 years in Shanghai. Bolstein will report to Jill Estorino, President and Managing Director of Disney Parks International.