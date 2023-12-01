Disney’s CEO Bob Iger to step down by end of 2026

The chief executive officer of Walt Disney Bob Iger will move on from his position by the end of 2026.

Iger had stepped back as the CEO of Disney in November 2022—replacing Bob Chapek—less than a year since he announced his retirement. He vowed to build the business within two years.

Recently he also clarified that Disney’s ABC News was not up for sale.

Disney's board also announced it had appointed Morgan Stanley CEO James P. Gorman and Jeremy Darroch, former group chief executive of Sky, as new directors. They will take charge starting early next year.