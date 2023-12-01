comScore

Brand Makers

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger to step down by end of 2026

Bob Iger returned as the CEO of Disney in November 2022, replacing Bob Chapek.

By  Storyboard18Dec 1, 2023 10:25 AM
Recently, Bob Iger also clarified that Disney’s ABC News was not up for sale.

The chief executive officer of Walt Disney Bob Iger will move on from his position by the end of 2026.

Iger had stepped back as the CEO of Disney in November 2022—replacing Bob Chapek—less than a year since he announced his retirement. He vowed to build the business within two years.

Recently he also clarified that Disney’s ABC News was not up for sale.

Disney's board also announced it had appointed Morgan Stanley CEO James P. Gorman and Jeremy Darroch, former group chief executive of Sky, as new directors. They will take charge starting early next year.

Gorman will serve on the succession planning committee, the board said in a statement, and Darroch on the audit committee. Current director Francis deSouza will not stand for re-election at Disney's next annual meeting, the statement said.


Tags
First Published on Dec 1, 2023 10:25 AM

