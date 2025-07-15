Havas Media Network appoints Rohit Shaw for Arena Media

ADVERTISEMENT
Rohit Shaw, who led Bharat Media Group & Entertainment Group as senior vice president has joined Havas Media Network as SVP. In this role, Shaw will be a part of arena media in Havas Media Network, and will manage agency relations and key clients.
Shaw began his career at Consim Info, and joined Emami as a media planner where he handled brands such as Boroplus, Navratna etc. Then, he moved to GroupM where he was promoted to business group head and handled the brand Dabur.
As the former global business group head at Dentsu Aegis Network, he handled the accounts of Microsoft, Nokia and General Motors. Then, Jubilant FoodWorks roped him where he headed the marketing communications for Domino's India and managed partners and agencies. He worked on market intelligence, analytical data and provided strategical recommendations based on business, consumer and industry understanding.
At Dabur India, Shaw managed the marketing strategy and media deployment across several categories for multiple successful brands of Dabur. He also provided solutions and strategic inputs for better planning and investments.
Read More: