            

Havas Media Network appoints Rohit Shaw for Arena Media

Rohit Shaw previosuly led Bharat Media Group & Entertainment Group as senior vice president.

By  Storyboard18Jul 15, 2025 12:42 PM
Havas Media Network appoints Rohit Shaw for Arena Media
Rohit Shaw began his career at Consim Info, and joined Emami as a media planner where he handled brands such as Boroplus, Navratna etc. Then, he moved to GroupM where he was promoted to business group head and handled the brand Dabur.

Rohit Shaw, who led Bharat Media Group & Entertainment Group as senior vice president has joined Havas Media Network as SVP. In this role, Shaw will be a part of arena media in Havas Media Network, and will manage agency relations and key clients.

Shaw began his career at Consim Info, and joined Emami as a media planner where he handled brands such as Boroplus, Navratna etc. Then, he moved to GroupM where he was promoted to business group head and handled the brand Dabur.

As the former global business group head at Dentsu Aegis Network, he handled the accounts of Microsoft, Nokia and General Motors. Then, Jubilant FoodWorks roped him where he headed the marketing communications for Domino's India and managed partners and agencies. He worked on market intelligence, analytical data and provided strategical recommendations based on business, consumer and industry understanding.

At Dabur India, Shaw managed the marketing strategy and media deployment across several categories for multiple successful brands of Dabur. He also provided solutions and strategic inputs for better planning and investments.

Read More:


Tags
    First Published on Jul 15, 2025 12:42 PM

    More from Storyboard18

    Brand Makers

    IPG Mediabrands clocks ₹16.7K cr in India billings for 2024: COMvergence Report

    IPG Mediabrands clocks ₹16.7K cr in India billings for 2024: COMvergence Report

    Brand Makers

    Charlie Cowdrey named CEO of JioBLAST

    Charlie Cowdrey named CEO of JioBLAST

    Brand Makers

    'Welcome to India': Anand Mahindra resurfaces old tweet to Elon Musk after Tesla's India debut

    'Welcome to India': Anand Mahindra resurfaces old tweet to Elon Musk after Tesla's India debut

    Brand Makers

    Indian auto giants rev up for battle as Tesla enters domestic market

    Indian auto giants rev up for battle as Tesla enters domestic market

    Brand Makers

    SC summons Samay Raina, four other comedians over alleged jokes targeting disabled community

    SC summons Samay Raina, four other comedians over alleged jokes targeting disabled community

    Brand Makers

    HUL's Priya Nair: Why it took HUL so long to appoint a woman CEO

    HUL's Priya Nair: Why it took HUL so long to appoint a woman CEO

    Brand Makers

    Bharat Petroleum names Subhankar Sen as Director (Marketing)

    Bharat Petroleum names Subhankar Sen as Director (Marketing)