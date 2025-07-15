OML elevates Devarshi Shah to Chief Growth Officer

Only Much Louder (OML), a creative and entertainment company, has elevated Devarshi Shah to chief growth officer.

In this new role, Shah will report to CEO Tusharr Kumar and take charge of scaling OML’s agency and integrated brand services, spanning branded content and influencer marketing to AI-powered marketing solutions as well as a bold new creative venture on the horizon.

“We’re not in the business of chasing trends. We’re in the business of starting them,” said Tusharr Kumar, CEO, OML. “Devarshi brings the kind of sharp instinct, creative ambition, and operational clarity that our future plans need. Whether it’s building culture-first branded content, scaling influencer marketing with Hypothesis, or building our creative solutions offerings, he’s someone who can connect the dots between what audiences love and what brands need. This is not just a role elevation, it’s a move to strengthen our growth journey.”

One of the key growth areas remains Hypothesis by OML, the global influencer marketing service. With over 150 campaigns executed across 22+ countries, it will remain a core part of Shah’s mandate.

From building brand narratives and creator-powered content ecosystems to crafting new playbooks in advertising, Shah’s focus will be to scale every creative service OML offers with an eye on what’s next, added the company in its statement.

“OML has always believed in showing up differently, louder when needed, but always with intent,” said Devarshi Shah, Chief Growth Officer, OML. “I’m elated to take on this role at a time when brands need more than just reach, they need relevance. As we scale Hypothesis, deepen our branded content and strategy work, and build new offerings in the creative space. I look forward to driving OML’s growth in a way that’s bold, thoughtful, and deeply connected to the culture we help shape."

With this move, OML signals its commitment to building a future-facing creative services ecosystem, one that doesn’t fit neatly into decks or jargon but finds its way into memes, minds, and moments.