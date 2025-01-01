EaseMyTrip's Nishant Pitti resigns; Rikant Pittie takes over as new CEO

EaseMyTrip.com, one of India’s prominent online travel technology platforms, has appointed Rikant Pittie as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-founder. This strategic move positions Pittie to lead the company’s future growth, focusing on driving innovation, improving customer experiences, and solidifying EaseMyTrip’s place within the competitive travel industry.

Pittie, who previously held the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Director, assumes the top executive position following the resignation of Nishant Pitti, who stepped down for personal reasons as mentioned in a letter to the board, in which he also expressed his gratitude for his tenure and requested to be relieved of his duties. Media reports have suggested that Nishant Pitti may sell his remaining 14.21% stake in EaseMyTrip through a block deal, valued at approximately Rs 780 crore.

With nearly 15 years of experience across the travel, tourism, human resources, and technology sectors, Rikant Pittie co-founded EaseMyTrip in 2008. His deep expertise in the industry has helped the company scale and innovate, ensuring continued success in an increasingly dynamic market. Under Pittie’s leadership, EaseMyTrip has experienced substantial growth, driven by a customer-first ethos that has made it a leading name in India’s travel space.

Commenting on his appointment, Pittie stated, “The travel industry is undergoing a transformative shift, with technology and personalization redefining how people explore the world. At EaseMyTrip, we aim to do more than simply offer an enhanced travel experience; we are committed to setting new standards and pioneering innovative solutions that empower travelers worldwide. I am both honored and excited to step into this role and to continue guiding the company forward.”