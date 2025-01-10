Emami spends Rs 15 crore to rebrand Fair And Handsome to 'Smart And Handsome'; eyes Rs 1,000 crore in revenue

Emami Ltd has unveiled a fresh identity for its men’s brand, rebranding "Fair and Handsome" as "Smart and Handsome" with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as its new brand ambassador. As pioneers in the brightening cream category since 2005, Emami introduced Indian men to skincare beyond shaving and has maintained market leadership for nearly two decades with 65 percent market share.

Adapting to Consumer Behavior

To adapt to evolving consumer behavior, which Emami has rigorously studied over the past three to four years, the company found it necessary to reimagine the brand. The rise of D2C (direct-to-consumer) players and premium products has transformed consumer needs, prompting this Rs 15-crore rebranding effort. "Grooming, which boosts inner confidence, helps individuals face challenges, and naturally increases attraction, remains a crucial driver for this sector," stated Mohan Goenka, Vice Chairman & Whole-time Director, Emami Ltd.

Similarly, research confirms that skipping grooming negatively impacts men’s confidence, productivity, and mood, making it essential for today’s generation. Combined with Emami’s distribution network across 1.4 million retail outlets in urban and rural areas, this positions the company strongly to meet these evolving demands, Goenka believes.

Market Potential

Furthermore, it’s simple math. Today, Emami operates in a Rs 700-crore market, but the male grooming market is currently valued at Rs 18,000 crores and is projected to grow to Rs 32,000 crores in the next five years. "Awareness of our brand, ‘Fair and Handsome,’ is very high—80–85%—but consumer needs have become more diverse," Goenka explained. “Today’s average male consumer uses five grooming products daily, and that number is expected to grow.”

Legacy and Transition

In addition, Emami’s brand legacy, built with Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, now transitions to Kartik Aaryan, a face that aligns with the brand’s new vision of “Smart and Handsome.” This transition expands its focus from fairness to holistic male grooming, reflecting consumer preferences for terms like "brightening," "radiance," and "tone-perfecting" instead of “fairness.”

Expanding Focus

Previously, the brand operated in two categories—fairness cream and face wash—worth Rs 759 crores. With this shift, Emami is poised to address the entire male grooming sector, valued at Rs 17,850 crores, enabling it to meet diverse grooming needs while expanding into categories such as hair care, shave care, and fragrances. This broader focus reflects the evolution of the average male consumer, who now uses five grooming products daily.

Importantly, Emami’s rebranding strategy is backed by consumer validation and international success, where "Smart and Handsome" was launched over two years ago to positive feedback. "This confidence drives our goal to reach Rs 1,000 crores in revenue within the next three to four years," Goenka stated. With price points starting at Rs 10, Emami aims to make grooming aspirational and accessible for all Indian men.

Advertising and Awareness

To ensure seamless recognition of the new name, Emami is launching an extensive multilingual advertising campaign, among its largest to date. This will be followed by the rollout of new products addressing evolving needs, such as spot reduction and holistic skincare. Notably, fairness as a term in male grooming signifies even tone and clarity rather than a rigid notion of complexion, but as consumer expectations shift toward holistic care, Emami is adapting accordingly, Goenka noted.

Likewise, this transition does not mean abandoning Emami’s heritage. Research shows that while the need for fairness persists in India, the way consumers express their desire has evolved. "Terms like ‘brightening,’ ‘radiance,’ ‘tone-perfecting,’ ‘detanning,’ ‘glow,’ and ‘aura’ are now more prevalent than the word ‘fair,’" Goenka emphasized while addressing the rebranding.

Competitive Edge

Despite increasing competition, Emami remains a leader due to its strong distribution network, mass-market reach, and growing portfolio. Positioned in the mastige (mass prestige) segment, the company is bridging a gap left by premium-focused D2C brands while addressing a significantly larger audience, according to Goenka.

Moreover, Emami asked consumers what happens when they skip grooming for a day. "They told us that not looking their best affects their entire day. They feel embarrassed, passive about their personality, and use words like ‘demotivated,’ ‘frustrated,’ ‘low confidence,’ ‘less productive,’ ‘discomfort,’ and ‘negative thoughts’ to describe their emotions. On a deeper level, grooming is absolutely necessary for today’s generation," Goenka elaborated.

Consequently, the male grooming sector offers a vast canvas, including face care, body care, hair care (wash, conditioning, styling), shave care, fragrances (deodorants and perfumes), and beard and mustache care. This domain is far larger than just fairness, enabling Emami to grow its presence further.