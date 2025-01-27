Emami reports 8% jump in Q3 profit, ad expenses up 6% to Rs 175.7 crore

Skincare brand Emami Ltd reported an 8 percent rise in its profit in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. According to the official statement of the company, Emami posted Rs 279 crore of profit between October and December in fiscal year 2025. The ad and sales expenses of Emami increased by 6.03 percent YoY in Q3 to Rs 175.73 crore.

The revenue from the operation of the company surged to Rs 1,049 crore, up 5 percent year-on-year in Q3. The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of the company jumped by 8 percent to Rs 339 crore in the same period.

According to Emami, urban demand faced headwinds in Q3, influenced by rising food inflation and liquidity constraints in retail and wholesale trade channels. Conversely, rural demand showcased resilience, buoyed by favorable monsoon conditions and a robust harvest, providing a silver lining amidst market uncertainties. However, the delayed onset of winter impacted seasonal categories, adding another layer of complexity to an already dynamic market environment.

On the distribution front, the company said that modern trade, e-commerce, and institutional sales contributed 28.6 percent of the domestic business.