Essence strengthens its leadership team; appoints Pranoy Kanojia and Shrikant Thounaojam

The agency has brought on board Pranoy Kanojia as the head of planning in the Gurgaon office. Kanojia comes to Enormous with varied experience across technology, e-commerce, and advertising. In his previous stint at Toaster India, he helped shape campaigns for Google, YouTube, Myntra Beauty, Biba, and Bumble. Over his tenure, he has shaped strategic thinking to build brands like Amazon, Bookmyshow, Marico Hair Oils portfolio (Nihar, Parachute), Yes Bank, Red Bull, Disney+ Hotstar, Ola Electric, Mahindra Racing, to name a few. Kanojia’s hire is followed by Shrikant Thounaojam as a creative director. He comes from TBWA and has worked with agencies like McCann, erstwhile JWT, Lowe Lintas, and Hakuhodo. He has partnered with brands like Nissan, Philips, Daikin, Canon, Nestle, TOI, Hero, Honda, MasterCard, and Pernod Ricard. Kanojia expressed, "I like shaping brands that are looking forward to imagining the future with people, be it through the adoption of new technology or through culture-defining thoughts and acts. At Enormous, I am excited to help rebuild the Gurgaon office along with some new talent. Enormous has been doing impactful and noticeable work for some of the exciting brands in the country, and a similar potential must be realized for our brands in the NCR region. We are working with some key brands from our portfolio from the Gurgaon office like Diageo, Apollo 24x7, Dish TV, and Makemytrip and look to add more to the roster. The NCR region is booming with new startups as well, and we want to extend our strategic thinking and brand-building capabilities to that ecosystem as well so they can... be enormous."

Thounaojam said, "I've admired Enormous Brand's exceptional work for many years, and I'm thrilled to become a part of this agency's vibrant creative community. Their vision of creating a disproportionate impact resonates deeply with my beliefs, and I'm eager to contribute to the narrative. I'm excited about the work already in the pipeline and can't wait to see how my ideas will take flight here." Kanojia and Thounaojam will work with Ashish Khazanchi to strengthen the northern operations. Speaking about the new hires, Khazanchi says, "We, at Enormous, are serious about Delhi. We've always had a significant presence in NCR, but we're doubling down on what we could possibly do in the region. The kind of work we do has natural traction with the audiences here. We decidedly need to build on that. We're looking at the North being a focus area for us this year and the next. Pranoy and Shrikant are key appointments for us to bolster our capabilities in Delhi, and there are a few more leadership-level people joining in the coming months. We will be one of the best-equipped agencies in Delhi in the coming months. We like the entrepreneurial spirit of Delhi and the way consumer businesses here are growing post-COVID. Some of the largest advertisers in the country are in Delhi, and we certainly want to be a part of their rosters. We, as a brand, want to be known for the work that we're doing for the big clients in Delhi."