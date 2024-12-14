            

EssenceMediacom's Global CEO Nick Lawson steps down

As the former global CEO of EssenceMediacom, he led 120 offices across 96 markets, and was responsible for driving the networks business development, marketing and product offers.

By  Storyboard18Dec 14, 2024 10:38 AM
EssenceMediacom's Global CEO Nick Lawson steps down
Nick Lawson began his career at MediaCom as CEO of the UK region and was elevated to the position of worldwide COO.

Nick Lawson, who led EssenceMediacom as global chief executive has stepped down from his position.

Lawson shared in a note, "I first walked through the doors of Media Business on July 1, 1991. While I didn't immediately realise I had found my place, it became clear that I had within that first year. I had joined a company that allowed me to be myself and supported me consistently — a key reason I stayed so long."

He further added, "It's been an extraordinary journey. I was employee number 38; now, we are nearly 10,000 strong, spread across 90 countries. We've evolved from a small independent UK media agency into the largest media agency network globally. Over the decades, I've had the privilege of working in nearly every role you can imagine within an agency, and I've loved every moment. I'm incredibly proud of the company we've built – we always knew we were more than just a 10-minute slot at the end of every creative presentation!"

Lawson began his career at MediaCom as CEO of the UK region and was elevated to the position of worldwide COO. In his past role as global CEO of EssenceMediacom, he led 120 offices across 96 markets, and was responsible for driving the networks business development, marketing and product offers.


Tags
First Published on Dec 14, 2024 10:38 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Jaya Jamrani joins Castrol's global marketing team after a year-long sabbatical

Jaya Jamrani joins Castrol's global marketing team after a year-long sabbatical

Brand Makers

Ustad Zakir Hussain — Rest in Rhythm

Ustad Zakir Hussain — Rest in Rhythm

Brand Makers

Will Gukesh dethrone Magnus as global brandmaster?

Will Gukesh dethrone Magnus as global brandmaster?

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements across EssenceMediacom, Renault India, Amazon India, Angel One, HUL, Swiggy and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements across EssenceMediacom, Renault India, Amazon India, Angel One, HUL, Swiggy and more

Brand Makers

CMO Weekender: "Planet before Profit" - Mohit Mishra's philosophy that motivates him

CMO Weekender: "Planet before Profit" - Mohit Mishra's philosophy that motivates him

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: A conversation with author Deepak Jayaraman of ‘Play to Potential’

Bookstrapping: A conversation with author Deepak Jayaraman of ‘Play to Potential’

Brand Makers

A good leader gives room for innovation and lateral thinking: Mitali Maheshwari, TATA Starbucks

A good leader gives room for innovation and lateral thinking: Mitali Maheshwari, TATA Starbucks