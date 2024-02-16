comScore

Brand Makers

Federal Bank shortlists three candidates for CEO position; includes Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Manian KVS

In January, RBI had turned down the proposal from Federal Bank that sought an extension of Shyam Srinivasan, its MD and CEO for one year.

By  Storyboard18Feb 16, 2024 8:22 AM
Federal Bank shortlists three candidates for CEO position; includes Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Manian KVS
According to the norms put down by RBI, a CEO is allowed to continue functioning in a bank for 15 years, in case the person is not the promoter.

Federal Bank has shortlisted Manian KVS, whole time director - corporate, institutional & investment banking & wealth management at Kotak Mahindra Bank for the role of chief marketing officer.

The bank also shortlisted two internal candidates for the position of managing director and CEO.

Federal Bank will proceed to submit the names of the three candidates to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for approval, as reported by CNBC-TV18.

In January, RBI had turned down the proposal from Federal Bank that sought an extension of Shyam Srinivasan, its MD and CEO for one year. According to the norms put down by RBI, a CEO is allowed to continue functioning in a bank for 15 years, in case the person is not the promoter. Srinivasan’s term will expire on September 22, 2024.


Tags
First Published on Feb 16, 2024 8:22 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Audio and sonic branding agency BrandMusiq appoints Subhash Kamath

Audio and sonic branding agency BrandMusiq appoints Subhash Kamath

Brand Makers

The most important brand you’ll ever manage according McDonald’s global CEO

The most important brand you’ll ever manage according McDonald’s global CEO

Brand Makers

VML India introduces new leadership team

VML India introduces new leadership team

Brand Makers

VIP Industries appoints Manish Desai as chief financial officer

VIP Industries appoints Manish Desai as chief financial officer

Brand Makers

ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros reviewing CEO candidates for new streaming venture

ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros reviewing CEO candidates for new streaming venture

Brand Makers

Broadcom’s Hock Tan to join Meta’s board of directors

Broadcom’s Hock Tan to join Meta’s board of directors

Brand Makers

Ipsos India expands the leadership team

Ipsos India expands the leadership team
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!