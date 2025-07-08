            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • leena-nair-on-compassionate-leadership-global-ceo-of-chanel-redefines-success-with-purpose-and-people-73419

Leena Nair on compassionate leadership: Global CEO of Chanel redefines success with purpose and people

Leena Nair, who previously served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Unilever, emphasized that purpose-driven leadership must balance decisiveness with compassion. "Do the tough things, do it decisively, but do it with compassion. Do it keeping the human being at the end of it in mind."

By  Storyboard18Jul 8, 2025 3:19 PM
Leena Nair on compassionate leadership: Global CEO of Chanel redefines success with purpose and people
"I'm very particular, if I'm in a meeting, I want to listen to every voice, because I truly believe in collective intelligence," said Leena Nair.

Leena Nair, the Global CEO of Chanel, is championing a transformative vision of leadership - one rooted in purpose, empathy, and deep human connection. In a recent post shared by Shelley Zalis, Founder and CEO of The Female Quotient, Nair's words offered a compelling masterclass in what it means to lead holistically in today's complex business landscape.

"I'm very particular, if I'm in a meeting, I want to listen to every voice, because I truly believe in collective intelligence," said Nair. "I believe everyone's voice matters, not just the ones who speak loudly."

At the heart of her leadership philosophy is a deep respect for diverse perspectives and intentional empathy. She spoke about her ongoing personal mission to know every one of Chanel's 37,000 employees by name and face - "I'm probably at 20,000," she quipped, underscoring her commitment to truly knowing and valuing the people who shape the luxury brand's legacy.

Nair, who previously served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Unilever, emphasized that purpose-driven leadership must balance decisiveness with compassion. "Do the tough things, do it decisively, but do it with compassion. Do it keeping the human being at the end of it in mind," she said.

Her holistic view extends to every pillar of the business - brands, clients, people, and planet. "Business has to thrive together with nature. That's one of my fundamental beliefs," she added, reiterating Chanel's commitment to sustainability and long-term impact.

Shelley Zalis praised Nair's approach, stating: "Leena Nair leads with purpose, and I admire how her approach to holistic leadership offers lessons for all of us, whether we're in a leadership role or not."


Tags
First Published on Jul 8, 2025 3:19 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

LVMH Americas names Michael Burke as Chairman & CEO

LVMH Americas names Michael Burke as Chairman & CEO

Brand Makers

BMW Group ANZ names Vikram Pawah as CEO

BMW Group ANZ names Vikram Pawah as CEO

Brand Makers

Air India crash: AAIB submits early report to on Air India Ahmedabad crash investigation - Report

Air India crash: AAIB submits early report to on Air India Ahmedabad crash investigation - Report

Brand Makers

Deepika Padukone gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star: Career, achievements, and all you need to know

Deepika Padukone gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star: Career, achievements, and all you need to know

Brand Makers

MS Dhoni's 'Captain Cool' trademark opposed for being generic and non-distinctive

MS Dhoni's 'Captain Cool' trademark opposed for being generic and non-distinctive

Brand Makers

BMW Group India appoints Hardeep Singh Brar as President & CEO

BMW Group India appoints Hardeep Singh Brar as President & CEO

Brand Makers

TVS Motor Company's Ananya Agrawal steps down

TVS Motor Company's Ananya Agrawal steps down