Leena Nair on compassionate leadership: Global CEO of Chanel redefines success with purpose and people

Leena Nair, the Global CEO of Chanel, is championing a transformative vision of leadership - one rooted in purpose, empathy, and deep human connection. In a recent post shared by Shelley Zalis, Founder and CEO of The Female Quotient, Nair's words offered a compelling masterclass in what it means to lead holistically in today's complex business landscape.

"I'm very particular, if I'm in a meeting, I want to listen to every voice, because I truly believe in collective intelligence," said Nair. "I believe everyone's voice matters, not just the ones who speak loudly."

At the heart of her leadership philosophy is a deep respect for diverse perspectives and intentional empathy. She spoke about her ongoing personal mission to know every one of Chanel's 37,000 employees by name and face - "I'm probably at 20,000," she quipped, underscoring her commitment to truly knowing and valuing the people who shape the luxury brand's legacy.

Nair, who previously served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Unilever, emphasized that purpose-driven leadership must balance decisiveness with compassion. "Do the tough things, do it decisively, but do it with compassion. Do it keeping the human being at the end of it in mind," she said.

Her holistic view extends to every pillar of the business - brands, clients, people, and planet. "Business has to thrive together with nature. That's one of my fundamental beliefs," she added, reiterating Chanel's commitment to sustainability and long-term impact.