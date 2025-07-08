            

BMW Group ANZ names Vikram Pawah as CEO

Vikram Pawah was succeeded by Hardeep Singh Brar at BMW Group India.

By  Storyboard18Jul 8, 2025 2:19 PM
BMW Group ANZ names Vikram Pawah as CEO
Vikram Pawah began his career at Jay Engineering as assistant manager - management control unit, and then moved to Honda Siel Power Products as an in-charge of corporate planning.

Vikram Pawah, who led BMW Group India as president and chief executive officer, has been appointed by BMW Group ANZ as CEO. Pawah was succeeded by Hardeep Singh Brar at BMW Group India.

Pawah began his career at Jay Engineering as assistant manager - management control unit, and then moved to Honda Siel Power Products as an in-charge of corporate planning. At Honda Australia, from corporate affairs manager, he was promoted to general manager - power equipment and marine.

At Honda Cars India, as the AVP and operating head - sales, Pawah was responsible for sales pan India, corporate sales, dealer quality, training and product planning functions.

Pawah was also the managing director of Harley-Davidson India.

Brar joined Kia India in 2021, playing a key role in the brand’s post-launch momentum and retail network expansion in the country.

His departure from Kia India marked the latest in a series of leadership changes in India’s fast-moving auto sector, as global and domestic players recalibrate their strategies in response to evolving consumer preferences and electric mobility trends.


Tags
First Published on Jul 8, 2025 2:19 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Leena Nair on compassionate leadership: Global CEO of Chanel redefines success with purpose and people

Leena Nair on compassionate leadership: Global CEO of Chanel redefines success with purpose and people

Brand Makers

LVMH Americas names Michael Burke as Chairman & CEO

LVMH Americas names Michael Burke as Chairman & CEO

Brand Makers

Air India crash: AAIB submits early report to on Air India Ahmedabad crash investigation - Report

Air India crash: AAIB submits early report to on Air India Ahmedabad crash investigation - Report

Brand Makers

Deepika Padukone gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star: Career, achievements, and all you need to know

Deepika Padukone gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star: Career, achievements, and all you need to know

Brand Makers

MS Dhoni's 'Captain Cool' trademark opposed for being generic and non-distinctive

MS Dhoni's 'Captain Cool' trademark opposed for being generic and non-distinctive

Brand Makers

BMW Group India appoints Hardeep Singh Brar as President & CEO

BMW Group India appoints Hardeep Singh Brar as President & CEO

Brand Makers

TVS Motor Company's Ananya Agrawal steps down

TVS Motor Company's Ananya Agrawal steps down