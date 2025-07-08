BMW Group ANZ names Vikram Pawah as CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Vikram Pawah, who led BMW Group India as president and chief executive officer, has been appointed by BMW Group ANZ as CEO. Pawah was succeeded by Hardeep Singh Brar at BMW Group India.
Pawah began his career at Jay Engineering as assistant manager - management control unit, and then moved to Honda Siel Power Products as an in-charge of corporate planning. At Honda Australia, from corporate affairs manager, he was promoted to general manager - power equipment and marine.
At Honda Cars India, as the AVP and operating head - sales, Pawah was responsible for sales pan India, corporate sales, dealer quality, training and product planning functions.
Pawah was also the managing director of Harley-Davidson India.
Brar joined Kia India in 2021, playing a key role in the brand’s post-launch momentum and retail network expansion in the country.
His departure from Kia India marked the latest in a series of leadership changes in India’s fast-moving auto sector, as global and domestic players recalibrate their strategies in response to evolving consumer preferences and electric mobility trends.