            

TVS Motor Company's Ananya Agrawal steps down

Prior to joining TVS Motor Company, Ananya Agrawal was the head of media and martech at ABInBev India.

By  Storyboard18Jul 8, 2025 11:36 AM
TVS Motor Company's Ananya Agrawal steps down
Ananya Agrawal started out his career at Quatrro and then joined DU BEAT as marketing head. Mogae Digital roped him in as the executive - BD and marketing, and then he joined Mudra Communications (now DDB Mudra Group) as brand communication executive.

Anany Agrawal, who led TVS Motor Company as global head - digital marketing and media has stepped down from his position.

In a note, he shared, "After an unforgettable ride, I’m shifting gears from my time at TVS Motor Company. Grateful for the journey, for the chance to learn, build, and grow with some of the sharpest minds. From campaign chaos to GTM sprints, racetrack mornings to rider-first storytelling- it’s been real and it’s been worth it."

Prior to joining TVS Motor Company, Agrawal was the head of media and martech at ABInBev India. He started out his career at Quatrro and then joined DU BEAT as marketing head. Mogae Digital roped him in as the executive - BD and marketing, and then he joined Mudra Communications (now DDB Mudra Group) as brand communication executive.

He led Reprise Media as assistant manager - strategic planning, and then joined Royal Enfield as assistant manager - marketing, where he was elevated to global marketing manager (lead, media planning). He looked into global paid marketing strategy, integrated planning and media followed by martech projects.


Tags
First Published on Jul 8, 2025 11:27 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Leena Nair on compassionate leadership: Global CEO of Chanel redefines success with purpose and people

Leena Nair on compassionate leadership: Global CEO of Chanel redefines success with purpose and people

Brand Makers

LVMH Americas names Michael Burke as Chairman & CEO

LVMH Americas names Michael Burke as Chairman & CEO

Brand Makers

BMW Group ANZ names Vikram Pawah as CEO

BMW Group ANZ names Vikram Pawah as CEO

Brand Makers

Air India crash: AAIB submits early report to on Air India Ahmedabad crash investigation - Report

Air India crash: AAIB submits early report to on Air India Ahmedabad crash investigation - Report

Brand Makers

Publicis Media elevates Anil K Pandit to Managing Partner - Data & Partnerships

Publicis Media elevates Anil K Pandit to Managing Partner - Data & Partnerships

Brand Makers

MS Dhoni's 'Captain Cool' trademark opposed for being generic and non-distinctive

MS Dhoni's 'Captain Cool' trademark opposed for being generic and non-distinctive

Brand Makers

BMW Group India appoints Hardeep Singh Brar as President & CEO

BMW Group India appoints Hardeep Singh Brar as President & CEO