TVS Motor Company's Ananya Agrawal steps down

Anany Agrawal, who led TVS Motor Company as global head - digital marketing and media has stepped down from his position.
In a note, he shared, "After an unforgettable ride, I’m shifting gears from my time at TVS Motor Company. Grateful for the journey, for the chance to learn, build, and grow with some of the sharpest minds. From campaign chaos to GTM sprints, racetrack mornings to rider-first storytelling- it’s been real and it’s been worth it."
Prior to joining TVS Motor Company, Agrawal was the head of media and martech at ABInBev India. He started out his career at Quatrro and then joined DU BEAT as marketing head. Mogae Digital roped him in as the executive - BD and marketing, and then he joined Mudra Communications (now DDB Mudra Group) as brand communication executive.
He led Reprise Media as assistant manager - strategic planning, and then joined Royal Enfield as assistant manager - marketing, where he was elevated to global marketing manager (lead, media planning). He looked into global paid marketing strategy, integrated planning and media followed by martech projects.