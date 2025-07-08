Air India crash: AAIB submits early report to on Air India Ahmedabad crash investigation - Report

ADVERTISEMENT
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is leading the probe into the deadly Air India crash in Ahmedabad, submitted its preliminary findings to the Ministry of Civil Aviation this week, as per an ANI report citing sources. The AAIB report, based on early analysis, follows the recovery of the aircraft’s black boxes from the densely populated crash site last month. One recorder was located on a rooftop on June 13, while the second was pulled from the debris three days later.
In the current investigation, the AAIB used a matching “golden chassis” — an identical black box unit — to confirm the integrity of the recovered data, a standard industry practice. The Crash Protection Module from the front recorder was safely extracted, and the memory module was accessed on June 25 at the AAIB’s facility, officials said as per the report.
The investigation team includes technical specialists from the Indian Air Force and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, alongside representatives from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, which is participating because the aircraft was designed and manufactured in the United States. Experts from Boeing and GE, whose systems were onboard the aircraft, are also in India to support the inquiry.
Involving specialists in aviation medicine and air traffic control, the investigation seeks to piece together the moments leading up to the crash, which has become one of India’s and the world's deadliest aviation disasters in recent years.