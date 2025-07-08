            
Publicis Media elevates Anil K Pandit to Managing Partner - Data & Partnerships

Anil K Pandit will oversee the convergence of data-driven transformation, privacy-safe strategic alliances, and ethical innovation in advertising.

By  Storyboard18Jul 8, 2025 2:19 PM
At Publicis Media, Anil K Pandit started out as senior vice president - programmatic.

Anil K Pandit, who led Publicis Media as executive vice president - head of programmatic, data, tech, has been elevated to managing partner - data and partnerships. In this role, Pandit will oversee the convergence of data-driven transformation, privacy-safe strategic alliances, and ethical innovation in advertising.

In a note, he shared, "My journey in the world of data has been a fascinating evolution. As EVP - Programmatic Buying, I had a front-row seat to the power of data in action, optimizing campaigns and driving results. I'm thrilled to take this a step further in my new role as Managing Partner - Data Strategy and Partnerships."

Pandit began his career in media houses and then joined Apnapaisa as head - digital business. Then, People Interactive appointed him as branch head - digital. Then, he joined MicroAd as country head.

At Omnicom Media Group, he was elevated to hold the position of vice president - OMG Programmatic, lead - Accuen India. At Publicis Media, Pandit started out as senior vice president - programmatic.


First Published on Jul 8, 2025 2:03 PM

