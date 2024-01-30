FICCI Media & Entertainment Committee appoints Arjun Nohwar as co-chair

Arjun Nohwar, who leads Warner Bros Discovery as country general manager for the Indian and the South Asian region, has been roped in by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) as co-chair for the FICCI media and entertainment board.
Nohwar said, “I extend my gratitude to FICCI for the honor of serving as Co-Chair for the Media & Entertainment committee in 2024. I look forward to collaborating closely with Committee Chair Kevin Vaz and fellow Co-Chair Sandhya Devanathan. Together, we aim to engage with industry luminaries, government stakeholders, and policymakers, steering our industry towards unprecedented growth and fortifying its position as a global leader.”
Nohwar began his career at Tata Motors and went on to work across Tata Housing and Development, Tata Trusts, Tata Capital, Tata Teleservices, Planning Commission, Tata Administrative Services, Tata Sons and Uber.