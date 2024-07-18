            
      Fisdom ropes in Girish Venkat as head of the wealth management biz

      According to Fisdom, Girish Venkat pioneered wealth management in PSU banks in the country

      By  Storyboard18Jul 18, 2024 12:19 PM
      Wealth-tech startup Fisdom has appointed Girish Venkat as the head of its wealth management business. Venkat has nearly 30 years of experience in wealth management, broking, and banking. According to Fisdom, Venkat pioneered wealth management in PSU banks in the country. Venkat has earlier served as the head of SBI Wealth, scaling its Assets Under Management (AUM) to Rs 30,000 crore over six years, the Bengaluru-based firm said.

      Previously, Venkat headed wealth management at Aditya Birla Capital and has also worked at ICICI Bank.

      "Wealth management in India, particularly in tier 2 and 3 cities is a massive opportunity. I look forward to scaling this to greater heights working with Anand and Subramanya," Venkat said.

      On Venkat's appointment, Subramanya SV, Co-Founder and CEO, Fisdom said, "We are delighted to welcome Girish to lead our wealth management business. Girish has proven experience of building and scaling multiple businesses in various organizations".


      First Published on Jul 18, 2024 12:16 PM

