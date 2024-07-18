Everstone Group appoints Sujay Bose as CEO-Investment Management

Everstone Group on Wednesday appointed Sujoy Bose as Chief Executive Officer-Investment Management. According to the investment group, Bose will spearhead capital formation, deal sourcing, fund governance, and ESG and impact initiatives. Bose's responsibilities also include managing capital-raising efforts, strengthening relationships with Limited Partners (LPs), and enhancing the firm’s deal flow across various sectors.

"I am delighted to join the Everstone Group, one of the few home-grown and resilient multi-asset class fund managers in Emerging Markets, at a moment when it is on the verge of a significant growth phase. There are several aspects of Everstone’s investment approach that I find exciting, including, its focus on India".

"I look forward to contributing my global experience to make a meaningful impact and help take Everstone to the next level," Bose added.

Sameer Sain from Everstone Group said, "We are delighted to welcome Sujoy to the Everstone family. Sujoy brings a long and proven track record of leadership and success, both in India and globally".

Bose will play a role in shaping Everstone's strategic direction and investment decisions as part of the Investment Committees and Executive Committee, the investment group said.