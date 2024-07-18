Everstone Group appoints Sujay Bose as CEO-Investment Management

Everstone Group on Wednesday appointed Sujoy Bose as Chief Executive Officer-Investment Management. According to the investment group, Bose will spearhead capital formation, deal sourcing, fund governance, and ESG and impact initiatives. Bose's responsibilities also include managing capital-raising efforts, strengthening relationships with Limited Partners (LPs), and enhancing the firm’s deal flow across various sectors.
"I am delighted to join the Everstone Group, one of the few home-grown and resilient multi-asset class fund managers in Emerging Markets, at a moment when it is on the verge of a significant growth phase. There are several aspects of Everstone’s investment approach that I find exciting, including, its focus on India".
"I look forward to contributing my global experience to make a meaningful impact and help take Everstone to the next level," Bose added.
Sameer Sain from Everstone Group said, "We are delighted to welcome Sujoy to the Everstone family. Sujoy brings a long and proven track record of leadership and success, both in India and globally".
Bose will play a role in shaping Everstone's strategic direction and investment decisions as part of the Investment Committees and Executive Committee, the investment group said.
Bose has three decades of experience in fund management, infrastructure investment, and strategic leadership. Before joining Everstone Group, he led India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) as Managing Director and CEO. Prior to NIIF, Sujoy Bose spent 23 years at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), where he held pivotal roles such as Global Co-Head of Infrastructure and Natural Resources and Chief Investment Officer of IFC Asset Management.