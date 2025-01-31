From hoodies to haute couture: The dramatic style evolutions of Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos

The era of the tech nerd is officially out, and the age of the Silicon Valley alpha male is in. Once known for their unassuming, bookish looks, some of the biggest names in tech have embraced striking physical and fashion transformations. Leading the charge? Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Zuckerberg 2.0: From dorm room coder to MMA fighter persona

Mark Zuckerberg’s transformation from hoodie-wearing Harvard prodigy to fit martial artist is one for the books. The Facebook founder, once a poster child for the “I wear the same thing every day” philosophy, has shed his signature plain grey T-shirts in favour of graphic tees, statement necklaces, and a more rugged aesthetic.

His evolved look isn’t just about style—it’s about strength. Zuckerberg has leaned into intense physical training, taking up Brazilian jiu-jitsu and MMA fighting.

His once-pale, scrawny frame has bulked up, his signature ‘Caesar of the Valley’ haircut has grown out, and he’s even managed to get a bit of colour to his face.

The transformation isn’t just skin-deep; it's an embodiment of his new public image—tough, competitive, and ready to fight (literally and figuratively) in the tech arena.

Bezos: From bookish to brawny billionaire

The Amazon founder, who started his company in a garage in 1994, has traded in his intellectual, nerdy aesthetic for a sculpted physique and a wardrobe that screams billionaire swagger.

The turning point? A rigorous fitness routine with celebrity trainers, a revamped diet, and a keen eye for tailored fashion. Now often seen flexing in slim-fit suits, stylish leather jackets, and even turning heads at fashion events alongside Vogue’s Anna Wintour, Bezos has embraced a whole new identity. Whether on his mega yacht or at an elite gala, the days of being “that book guy” are long gone—Jeff Bezos is now Silicon Valley’s version of a Hollywood action hero.

The billionaire makeover trend