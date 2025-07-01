Mars Wrigley's Varun Kandhari joins Wellbeing Nutrition as Chief Marketing & Growth Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
Wellbeing Nutrition has appointed Varun Kandhari as its chief marketing and growth officer.
Kandhari brings over 18 years of extensive experience in marketing and P&L leadership across various organisations, including Mars Wrigley, Unilever, and Davide Campari-Milano N.V.
Kandhari brings a combination of strategic foresight, brand-building expertise, and commercial leadership, with over 18 years of experience across global FMCG giants.
He spent a decade at Mars Wrigley, where he was part of India’s executive leadership team and served as the director of marketing and strategic demand in his last role.
He played a key role in driving 12x business growth, enhancing profitability, building the chocolate business, and leading the entry into new categories.
Earlier in his career, Kandhari worked at Unilever in the home and personal care category across India and the rest of South Asia (including Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Pakistan).
Saurabh Kapoor, co-founder, Wellbeing Nutrition, said, “We are entering an exciting phase of growth with a clear ambition to double our revenue to 300-350 crore this year. Our strategy is rooted in building a powerful upper funnel, creating deeper brand salience, expanding our reach, and setting the stage for long-term, sustainable scale. We are pleased to welcome Varun, who comes with a strong track record of building categories & scaling businesses. His leadership will be instrumental in shaping our next phase of growth.”
Kandhari said, “I am thrilled to join Wellbeing Nutrition at a pivotal stage in its growth journey. Its commitment to science-backed, sustainable wellness resonates with me. I look forward to building on this strong foundation to bring world-class nutrition solutions to more consumers across India and beyond.”