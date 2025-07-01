HUL's investment in digital & influencer marketing | Video games under the radar | Tata Digital strengthens board

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

'40% of spends are on digital media; Over 12,000 influencers collaborate with our brands': HUL's Nitin Paranjpe

Hindustan Unilever is sharply expanding its digital footprint and influencer partnerships in a bid to keep pace with India’s rapidly evolving consumer landscape.

At the company’s 92nd annual general meeting, Chairman Nitin Paranjpe said that the fast-moving consumer goods giant now allocates 40 percent of its advertising budget to digital media, reflecting the growing importance of social-first marketing strategies in India’s consumption story. The company has also scaled its influencer network to 12,000 creators, a striking increase from around 700 the previous year.

EXCLUSIVE: Video games under regulatory radar in Tamil Nadu; industry warns of fallout

The Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) recently convened a key consultation meeting with gaming industry stakeholders to explore whether the broader video gaming sector should be brought under regulatory oversight. The discussions have sparked concerns among gaming companies and industry federations, which have warned that such a move could hamper innovation and derail growth in the sector.

The meeting was chaired by TNOGA Chairperson Md. Nasimuddin, IAS (Retd.), and included representatives from major industry associations such as the Game Developers Association of India (GDAI), the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the E-Gaming Federation (EGF), and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS).

Tata Group appoints Puneet Chhatwal, Sunil D'Souza to Tata Digital's board

Tata Sons has appointed Puneet Chhatwal, chief executive officer, Indian Hotels, and Sunil D'Souza, CEO, Tata Consumer, to Tata Digital's board in order to strengthen the company's consumer business expertise, stated an ET report. This move comes following departure of Naveen Tahilyani, who had stepped down as Tata Digital's MD & CEO in May.

The other reason for this move is the firm lacking leaders backed with strong consumer business experience, followed by too many finance-backed members.

Somasree Bose Awasthi steps down as Marico CMO after two years in role

Somasree Bose Awasthi has officially stepped down as Chief Marketing Officer at Marico. She joined the homegrown consumer goods company in 2022.

The company's spokesperson told Storyboard18, “Somasree Bose Awasthi was associated with Marico as its Chief Marketing Officer and stepped down from her role due to personal reasons.

X to charge advertisers based on ad size, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk has announced that the platform will soon begin charging advertisers based on the vertical size of their ad creatives, a change designed to curb disruptive, oversized ads and refocus attention on cleaner, user-first content.

Musk stated, "𝕏 is moving to charging for ads based on vertical size, so an ad that takes up the whole screen would cost more than an ad that takes up 1/4 of the screen, otherwise the incentive is to create giant ads that impair the user experience."