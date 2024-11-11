            
      Google promotes Mansha Tandon to Play's head of apps biz development for India, SEA, AUNZ

      A tech marketer, Mansha Tandon has previously worked at Apple and PepsiCo.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 11, 2024 9:24 PM
      Google has promoted Mansha Tandon to head of apps business development for Google Play in India, Southeast Asia and AUNZ.

      In her previous role, Tandon was Head of Marketing, YouTube and Google Brand and Reputation for India. Tandon has also led marketing for YouTube’s slate of products in India across Main app, Music app, Premium, Shorts, and Kids app, to key audiences such as consumers, creators, and artists.

      After "short stints and cameos" at Clemenger Group and Greater Union Cinemas in Australia and a summer at Morgan Stanley APAC, she returned to India to take up a role in FMCG sales at PepsiCo. "That’s where I learned what it takes to deliver frontline sales and revenue. Later, as brand manager of name-on-the-door brands Pepsi and Lay’s, I understood how to build on global legacy and add local & cultural relevance, without effing things up," Tandon has said.

      During her stint at Apple, Tandon led Marketing for Apple Music and iTunes.


      First Published on Nov 11, 2024 9:23 PM

