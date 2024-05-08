Havas India elevates key leaders across Havas Creative Network India

Havas India, part of Paris-headquartered global communications network Havas, has announced a significant leadership transition across three key agencies under the Havas Creative Network India umbrella, including Havas Worldwide India (creative), Conran Design Mumbai (brand design), and Havas CX India (customer experience).

Kundan Joshee, Managing Partner, Havas Worldwide India, has been promoted as Managing Director of the India operations.

Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India, will also mantle the additional responsibility of Joint Managing Director along with the CCO profile.

Geet Nazir, Managing Partner of Conran Design Mumbai, has been elevated to Managing Director of the agency.

Prashant Tekwani, Managing Partner, Havas CX India, has been elevated to Managing Director of both Havas CX India and Ekino (technology) India.

Strengthening the Creative Network in India:

In addition, the Creative Network includes Think Design (UI/UX) led by Deepali Saini, CEO, Shobiz (experiential) led by Sameer Tobaccowala, CEO, PR Pundit Havas Red (public relations) led by Archana Jain, CEO, Havas People (employer branding) led by Arindam Sengupta as Managing Director, and Prose on Pixels (production) led by Makarand Nirmal, Vice President – Operations.

While Kundan, Geet and Prashant will be based out of Mumbai, Anupama will continue to be based out of Gurgaon. All four along with Sameer, Archana, Deepali and Arindam will continue to report to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, South East Asia & North Asia (Japan & South Korea).

Over the last one year, Havas Worldwide India witnessed a flux due to some leadership exits but even during this period of transition, both Anupama and Kundan played a pivotal role in further consolidating the agency and strengthening its relationships with key clients like Reckitt, Stellantis, MamaEarth, Suzuki, William Grant, UTI Mutual Fund and Harman, amongst others. Anupama has been instrumental in not just creating some of the most talked-about campaigns of the last two years for clients including Harpic, Veet, Mortein, Mamaearth, IQOO, Vivo, Karnataka Bank, UTI Mutual Funds, Vanish and many more but also in consolidating and building a strong creative team.

Meanwhile, Kundan has helped in fortifying and stabilising client relationships, winning several new businesses like Karnataka Bank, Indie (IndusInd), IQOO and RealMe, to name a few, and streamlining processes that have strengthened the overall business, attracted talent, and increased client satisfaction scores.

Conran Design Mumbai was launched in 2021 under the leadership of Geet Nazir. Over the past three years, the agency has built a roster of marquee clients including Zydus Lifesciences, PayU, Coca-Cola India, Nestle, Usha Martin, to name a few. Within three years of its existence, Conran has won local and global awards including a Gold at Transform Asia, Silver in the South Asia Brand Design Agency of the Year category at Campaign’s Agency Of The Year Awards 2023 amongst many more. Recently, Havas launched Conran Design Group network, a new global offering dedicated to brand and design, based on the long-standing expertise and talent at Conran Design Group, and W, Havas’ leading creative branding agency in France. Geet’s elevation comes at this critical juncture and will play a central role in scaling up the agency further.

Prashant has been instrumental in building and leading Havas CX in India since 2020. Over the years, he has steadily built and consolidated the agency through a strong CX team along with Ekino, and some of the biggest clients including Bandhan Life (erstwhile Aegon Life), Bosch Mobility Services, Tata Steel, STT Telecommunications, Air Asia, to name a few. Over the years, the X-Index proprietary study by Havas CX has also made the agency a strong voice in the industry. Going forward, with Prashant at the helm, Havas CX India is going to play a more critical role in the region and scale up its India operations by ramping up expertise like CRM, technology, loyalty, etc.

The journey ahead:

In discussing the recent elevations, Rana Barua emphasised the strategic trajectory of the organisation, stating, "Over the past few years, our focus has been on enhancing our expertise and solidifying our position as the most progressive communications network in India. While our Media Network, under the leadership of Mohit Joshi, Uday Mohan, R Venkat, and Shibu Shivanandan, has thrived, Havas Creative Network India has grown exponentially both organically and inorganically and has built the creative repertoire of Havas India.”