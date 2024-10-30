All you need to know about Jensen Huang: Nvidia's leather-clad visionary

Last week at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, tech enthusiasts and industry leaders gathered for the Nvidia AI Summit India, where the stage was set for a fascinating fireside chat between Nvidia's charismatic CEO Jensen Huang and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The buzz? A groundbreaking collaboration aimed at building AI infrastructure in India, a move that promises to catapult the country into the global AI spotlight.

As the two titans delved in to AI's transformative power, Huang's insights into India's burgeoning role in this tech revolution were nothing short of electrifying. He emphasized how the nation is emerging as a global leader in AI, and with Nvidia's massive partnership with Reliance, the stage is being set for an innovation boom.

But let's hit pause on the corporate jargon for a moment.

Who exactly is Jensen Huang, the man steering the ship of one of the world's most influential tech companies?

Born in Taiwan and whisked off to Thailand at the age of five, Huang's early life was shaped by the civil unrest in Asia. His family's decision to send him and his brother to the U.S. led to a childhood where resilience and hard work became second nature.

Before he was the face of Nvidia, Huang donned a different kind of apron - one from Denny's, where he worked his way up from dishwasher to waiter during the late '70s and '80s. Those humble beginnings are proudly showcased on his LinkedIn profile, a testament to the grit that underpins his leadership style.

Fast forward to 1993, when Huang founded NVIDIA, a company that has since become synonymous with cutting-edge technology. With the invention of the GPU in 1999, he didn't just reshape the PC gaming market; he ignited the modern AI era. Under his guidance, NVIDIA is now at the forefront of the accelerated computing and generative AI, transforming industries and impacting lives across the globe.

Huang's accolades are as impressive as his journey. He has been inducted into the National Academy of Engineering and has received numerous awards, including the esteemed Robert N. Noyce Award and the IEEE Founder's Medal.

His leadership has earned him recognition as one of the world's best CEOs by Fortune and TIME magazine, making him a significant figure in the tech landscape. Clearly, Huang doesn't just wear a leather jacket; he wears the mantle of leadership with style.

Speaking of style, Huang's leather jacket has become his signature look-one he's been sporting for over two decades. His latest acquisition from Tom Ford is so chic that even the humid climate of Singapore couldn't coax him into swapping it out for a lighter option. And if you're wondering about his fashion influence, online knockoffs of his iconic jacket have popped up on ecommerce websites, proving that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

But it's not just his wardrobe that makes him stand out. Huang's management style is equally intriguing.

With just 50 direct reports, he keeps the communication lines at Nvidia as open as his favourite diner. "The more direct reports the CEO has, the less layers there are in the company," he quipped, showcasing his belief that a well-informed team leads to a well-performing company.

And if you think Huang's life couldn't get more exciting, he shared the stage with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar at the summit, reminiscing about their childhoods in Thailand. "One of us is a martial artist, and the other has 80 million followers. Akshay went to Thailand to become a martial artist, I went to Thailand to grow up." Huang said.