HDFC AMC appoints Harish Narayanan as chief marketing and digital officer

HDFC AMC has appointed Harish Narayanan as chief marketing officer and chief digital officer. Narayanan will be based in Mumbai as he takes up the dual role. He said, "The business is a foundational wealth creator for the entire country, with amazing performance spanning across decades. It is a brand that has been built brick-by-brick on the trust of long-standing customers. I see it as a wonderful opportunity to take this golden trusted brand and business to the next level. I am privileged to be the custodian of this brand and the direct-to-consumer digital business and I look forward to everything that I will learn from my colleagues (a stellar set of industry stalwarts)."

He added, "The mission of 'being the wealth creator for every India' resonates deeply and I feel we are still at Day1 of this journey. Thanks to Navneet Munot and Alok Sheopurkar, PCC for entrusting me with this responsibility."

Narayanan has been building growth teams to "grow business, win awards and break records," he has said previously.

In his last role, he led growth and marketing at Upstox. Before that, he led the marketing, brand partnerships and in-house creative teams at Myntra. He was also the Diversity & Inclusion sponsor at Myntra.