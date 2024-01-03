Here's how Bacardi Breezer plans to 'play' to Gen Z tastes

By Nishtha Pandey

In a world where Gen Z's consumer preferences are steering the course of marketing strategies, brands are navigating the ever-evolving landscape with innovative approaches to capture the attention of this discerning demographic.

According to data compiled by the Market Research Society of India (MRSI) with data compiled from analytics firm Kantar in June 2023, India has 116 million Gen Z consumers in urban India, so it makes sense for brands to shift their focus to the generation. Bacardi's ready-to-drink brand, Breezer, has globally repositioned itself to cater to the dynamic tastes and preferences of these Gen Z consumers.

"Gen Z is all about unapologetic fun, and that's precisely what Breezer stands for. We encourage them to 'Play On,' keeping seriousness at bay," Ashish Jha, Senior Brand Manager at Bacardi, told CNBC-TV18.

The brand's ‘Play On’ proposition delves into the multifaceted identity of Gen Z, connecting through relatable and topical themes — from social media channels to digital partnerships to on-ground activations.

The brand recently collaborated with Yash Pradhan, an independent visual artist, illustrator and graphic designer— to launch an exclusive merchandise collection, designed to resonate with the fun-loving and quirky Gen Z consumers.

Making designs for the Gen Z

"The core storytelling behind the product is important to reach and stay relevant to audiences even as trends evolve," said Pradhan. Pradhan's idea to tap into the mind of Gen Z involved an intricate journey, from grasping the project to sketching concepts onto the digital canvas. He draws inspiration from real-world experiences, preferring the tangible over the virtual, ensuring his designs resonate with Gen Z's tastes.

For Yash Pradhan, infusing Breezer's brand identity into the new merchandise collection meant capturing the essence of 'Play On.' "From watermelon skateboarding to orange bowling and berry controllers, these designs make the collection stand out, bringing home a piece of the Play On lifestyle," he shared.

What Breezer has in store for the Gen Z

Looking ahead, Breezer is set to innovate its product offerings, messaging, and experiential activations to stay ahead in the market. "Our marketing strategies towards Gen Z will continue to evolve with their preferences," affirmed Jha.