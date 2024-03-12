comScore            

Bira91's associate director - marketing Vishal Gaba quits

Vishal Gaba had led marketing communications for all verticals of Bira 91 including Beer, Beyond Beer - Ciders & Seltzers, Pubs - Taprooms & The Beer Café and Merch store.

By  Storyboard18Mar 12, 2024 3:06 PM
Bira91's associate director - marketing Vishal Gaba quits
Vishal Gaba began his career at Adfactors PR and went on to work across Genesis BCW and BCW Global.

Vishal Gaba, who led Bira91 as associate director - marketing, has moved on from the company. In his new role, he led marketing communications for all verticals of Bira 91 including Beer, Beyond Beer - Ciders & Seltzers, Pubs - Taprooms & The Beer Café and Merch store.

He was responsible for driving and managing media buying, public relations, social media, creative, experiential marketing, performance marketing, influencer engagement, internal communications, CRM, Channel Communications and Merch Store. He drove key business objectives to create brand awareness, trial generation, corporate reputation, and drive sales for merchandise store.

Gaba began his career at Adfactors PR and went on to work across Genesis BCW and BCW Global.


First Published on Mar 12, 2024 3:06 PM

