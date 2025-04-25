Maruti Suzuki's Q4 profit drops 4.28% amidst rising ad and plant expenses

Maruti Suzuki has announced its quarter 4 earnings for the fiscal year 2025. The automaker giant reported a 4.28% decline in its standalone net profit in Q4. According to the Q4 earnings, Maruti registered a profit of Rs 3,711 crore in the January-March quarter compared to Rs 3,877 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The standalone income of the company stood at Rs 42,120 crore in Q4 FY2025 versus Rs 39,352 crore in March quarter FY2024.

Maruti Suzuki's overall profit for the fiscal year 2025 climbed to Rs 13,955 crore--a 5.64% increase year-on-year. The company registered record net sales of Rs 1,45,115 crore in FY2024-25, a growth of 7.5% over the net sales of Rs 1,34,937 crore in FY2023-24.

In the fiscal year 2024, the maker of Swift Dzire and Nexa car models reported a profit of Rs 13,209 crore.

On consolidated basis, Maruti Suzuki's profit remained flat at Rs 3,911 crore in Q4 FY25 versus Rs 3,952 crore in the same period last fiscal--a drop of 1.03% year-on-year.

The company said that margin movement was affected because of the opening of new plant-related expenses, sales promotion and advertisement expenses, and higher manufacturing overheads, and administrative expenses.

Last month, Maruti announced that it will be setting up the Kharkhoda greenfield plant in Sonipat, Haryana, with an investment of Rs 7,410 crore.

The domestic sales of the MSI car models stood at 519,546 units, registering a 2.8% growth in Q4 FY25. In contrast, the exports witnessed a growth of 8.1% to 85,089 units between January and March months in 2025.

Overall, the total sales of Maruti's car surged to 2,234,266 units, up 4.6% YoY. In the Q4 FY25, the sales of mini segment plunged by 14.9% to 36,128 units. However, the mid-size segment cars registered a 77.2% growth at 2,541 units in Q4 FY25. The company sold 222,089 units of compact cars, registering 1.9% growth.

Further, the company's Board of Directors recommended a dividend of Rs 135 per share (face value of Rs 5 per share) compared to Rs 125 per share in FY 2023-24.