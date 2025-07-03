            
Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in Lamborghini crash in Spain, days after his wedding

Diogo Jota's younger brother, André Silva, 26, was also killed in the accident, which occurred shortly after midnight when the Lamborghini they were traveling in veered off the road and caught fire, Spanish authorities said.

By  Storyboard18Jul 3, 2025 4:43 PM
Diogo Jota, the Portuguese forward who helped lead Liverpool to a Premier League title last season, died early Thursday in a car crash near Zamora in northwestern Spain. He was 28. Just 10 days before the accident, Jota had married his long-time partner, Rute Cardoso. The couple had three children.

His younger brother, André Silva, 26, was also killed in the accident, which occurred shortly after midnight when the car they were traveling in veered off the road and caught fire, Spanish authorities said. The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed their deaths.

The regional fire department in Castile and León reported that the vehicle, a Lamborghini, burst into flames after leaving the roadway. Reports stated that a spokesperson for Spain’s Civil Guard said the brothers were found dead inside the vehicle. Preliminary findings suggest the crash may have been caused by a tire blowout. An investigation is ongoing.

“We have lost two champions,” the Portuguese Football Federation said in a statement. “Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day.”

Pedro Proença, the federation’s president, called Jota “more than a fantastic player” and “an extraordinary person, respected by all his colleagues and opponents.”

Jota, who joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, made 182 appearances and scored 65 goals for the club. He helped Liverpool secure the Premier League title last season and also won the FA Cup and League Cup during his tenure. For Portugal, Jota earned 49 caps and was part of the squads that won the UEFA Nations League twice.

His brother, André Silva, played in the lower divisions of Portuguese football with the club Penafiel.


First Published on Jul 3, 2025

