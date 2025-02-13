Who is Apoorva Mukhija a.k.a The Rebel Kid?

In the latest twist of events surrounding the fallout from podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's contentious comments on the show India's Got Latent, another prominent influencer has found herself under scrutiny.

Apoorva Mukhija, widely recognized as The Rebel Kid, was summoned by the Mumbai Police to record her statement, prompting her to visit Khar Police station alongside her lawyer.

Who is Apoorva Mukhija?

A 24-year-old social media influencer with 2.7 million Instagram followers, Mukhija first captured public attention during the Covid-19 lockdown with her humorous and relatable skits.

Born and raised in Delhi, she later moved to Mumbai to chase bigger dreams after earning a BTech in Computer Engineering from Manipal University in Jaipur.

Her journey from quirky online content to mainstream success is marked by high-profile brand endorsements with names like Nike, Maybelline, Meta, Swiggy, and Amazon. Notably, her rapid rise in the digital world earned her a spot on Forbes' list of Top 100 Digital Stars.

However, fame has not been without its controversies. During her appearance on comedian Samay Raina's India's Got Latent show, comments made by Mukhija sparked significant uproar among viewers, adding fuel to the already blazing debate over inappropriate remarks by fellow guest Ranveer Allahbadia.

Besides, this isn't the first time the social media influencer's outspoken nature has thrust her into the media limelight. At the recent 'Under 25 Summit' at Delhi Technological University, she found herself embroiled in a heated exchange with hecklers.