India's Got Latent controversy: Maharashtra Cyber Cell interrogates Apoorva Mukhija aka 'The Rebel Kid'

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Tuesday recorded the statement of social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the YouTube show India's Got Latent, ANI reported.

The controversy erupted after an FIR was filed earlier this month against Mukhija, along with YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others associated with the show. The FIR alleges that the individuals promoted obscenity and engaged in sexually explicit discussions on the publicly accessible platform.

On Monday, Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia voluntarily approached the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record their statements in connection with the case.

As per the reports, the police have summoned more than 30 individuals for questioning. However, comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, who hosted India's Got Latent, has yet to have his statement recorded.

The show first drew scrutiny after Ranveer Allahbadia made offensive remarks during an episode. In a widely circulated clip, Allahbadia asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents... or join in once and stop it forever?" The comment quickly sparked outrage online, with social media users condemning its inappropriateness.