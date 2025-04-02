Apoorva Mukhija aka 'The Rebel Kid' erases Instagram posts after India's Got Latent controversy

Apoorva Mukhija, the popular social media influencer better known as The Rebel Kid, has caused a stir by wiping all posts from her Instagram account, leaving her 3 million followers in disbelief.

The move comes in the wake of the ongoing controversy surrounding the YouTube show India's Got Latent, where Mukhija served as one of the judges.

The controversy began in February when YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made crude comments about parents and sex during an episode, leading to an immediate uproar.

As the drama unfolded, Mukhija, who was also accused of making an inappropriate remark during the episode, found herself at the center of a media storm.

The public backlash was swift, with multiple complaints filed in Mumbai demanding action against Allahbadia, Mukhija, comedian Samay Raina, and others associated with the show.

In response to the mounting pressure, Mukhija appeared before the Mumbai Police to provide her statement regarding the case.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) intervened, condemning the offensive remarks made during the show. The NCW summoned Mukhija, along with other involved personalities including Raina, Allahbadia, and comedians Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani, along with the show's producers, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.

While Mukhija has remained silent on the matter and chosen to delete all her Instagram content—unfollowing everyone—Allahbadia made a return to social media last week.

In a video message, the podcaster revealed that his show, The Ranveer Show, would be resuming soon.