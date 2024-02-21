iCubesWire promotes Mazen Bahnassy as influencer marketing - lead

iCubesWire, a global AI & ML mobile marketing platform, has announced the elevation of Mazen Bahnassy to lead Influencer Marketing business across the MENA and GCC regions, focusing on UAE, KSA, Qatar, and Egypt. This move aligns with the company’s upcoming expansion plans to strengthen its grip in the region.

The influencer marketing landscape in the MENA region witnessed exceptional growth, with a valuation touching $250 million in 2023. The market value is estimated to increase in 2024, and several brands will invest heavily in influencer marketing.

Bahnassy has more than eight years of professional experience across marketing roles. His expertise spans across the marketing industry, including influencer marketing, campaign strategy development and partnerships management. His leadership skills and multifaceted experience make him a valuable asset to the leadership team. His earlier tenures and solid ground coverage is marked by long-term client relationships and exceptional campaign management for notable brands.

Commenting on the elevation, Sanjeeda Khan, co-founder and chief growth officer, MENA region, iCubesWire, states, “With Mazen’s addition, we have created another pillar for the company’s leadership team. His expertise across industries and ability to see marketing endeavours from a wide perspective will prompt our growth plans for influencer marketing in key regions. We are confident that the team will continue to excel under his leadership.”

Adding further, Bahnassy, associate business director, influencer marketing, iCubesWire, said, “I am super excited to take on this responsibility of driving the influencer marketing business. With the dynamic team at iCubesWire, I am certain we will continue strengthening our position in the region and drive sustainable growth for the company.”