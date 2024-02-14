comScore

Brand Makers

iCubesWire appoints Nivedita Dwivedi to lead business development across West and South India

In her new role as Senior Business Director, she will be in charge of harnessing iCubesWire’s advanced ad-tech mobile marketing platform to deliver cutting-edge solutions to clients in the West and South Indian markets.

By  Storyboard18Feb 14, 2024 3:05 PM
With over 10 years of experience in the ad-tech sector, she has navigated various roles across client servicing, sales management and business development, with emphasis on media planning and affiliate marketing.

iCubesWire has announced the appointment of Nivedita Dwivedi to lead its business development across the West and South markets in India.

Sahil Chopra, Founder and CEO, iCubesWire, said, “Nivedita’s history in leading business growth is exceptional. In the short time since she took charge as the Senior Business Director, she has proved her mettle and shown promising results. Under her leadership, we are certain to move forward in our mission to lead the ad-tech market through more business wins and partnership opportunities.”

Dwivedi said, “I’m excited to join iCubesWire and play a part in shaping the ad-tech industry globally. I look forward to collaborating with the incredibly talented team at iCubesWire and contributing to its growth trajectory in the key regions.”


Tags
First Published on Feb 14, 2024 3:05 PM

