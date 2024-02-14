iCubesWire appoints Nivedita Dwivedi to lead business development across West and South India

iCubesWire has announced the appointment of Nivedita Dwivedi to lead its business development across the West and South markets in India.

In her new role as Senior Business Director, she will be in charge of harnessing iCubesWire’s advanced ad-tech mobile marketing platform to deliver cutting-edge solutions to clients in the West and South Indian markets.

With over 10 years of experience in the ad-tech sector, she has navigated various roles across client servicing, sales management and business development, with emphasis on media planning and affiliate marketing.

Sahil Chopra, Founder and CEO, iCubesWire, said, “Nivedita’s history in leading business growth is exceptional. In the short time since she took charge as the Senior Business Director, she has proved her mettle and shown promising results. Under her leadership, we are certain to move forward in our mission to lead the ad-tech market through more business wins and partnership opportunities.”