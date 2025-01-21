InMobi's Vasuta Agarwal on data privacy, omnichannel marketing and quick commerce

In 2024, InMobi's performance advertising platform has emerged as a central focus of its growth strategy, underpinned by significant investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to fortify its position in an increasingly competitive landscape.

"We’ve made notable strides this year in unifying our owned exchange, the proprietary Glance platform, and third-party exchanges into a singular, cohesive performance ecosystem," says Vasuta Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Consumer and Performance Advertising, InMobi. "This integration has created a distinctive edge, offering us a unique value proposition in the market."

From a growth standpoint, InMobi has seen a promising uptick. Sectors like quick commerce have demonstrated strong momentum, which in turn has translated to increased advertising spending across the platform. Additionally, the rise of AI-driven apps and surging demand in the gaming sector have further bolstered the company’s advertising business.

On the consumer side, Glance boasts over 235 million active users globally. Apart from India, international markets, including Japan, Southeast Asia, and Brazil, have also demonstrated promising growth, Agarwal said.

The role of AI has been transformative, particularly in content personalization. Innovations in localization, creative formats, and language translation have significantly enhanced the ability to deliver tailored brand messages to individual users. As a result, AI has not only streamlined operational processes but has also redefined how brands engage with consumers.

Data privacy has emerged as another critical concern, with growing awareness surrounding issues like cookie deprecation and user consent. In response, brands are recalibrating their marketing strategies to navigate evolving privacy laws. As stricter regulations take hold globally, user privacy is increasingly becoming a core consideration for advertising strategies, said Agarwal.

Omnichannel marketing remains a key trend, with the convergence of digital and physical experiences reshaping consumer interactions with brands. For advertisers, this has meant the seamless integration of mobile, connected TV, and physical touchpoints. On the consumer front, the omnichannel experience is becoming central to the success of marketing campaigns, offering brands a more holistic view of engagement across platforms.

Looking ahead to 2025, AI’s influence on the advertising industry is expected to deepen, she pointed out. While its impact on content creation and generative AI has been widely recognized, its role in optimizing targeting, pricing, personalization, and supply chains will likely grow exponentially.

Data privacy will continue to be a focal point as stricter regulations unfold. As cookies and traditional identifiers fade into obsolescence, brands will be forced to adopt privacy-first advertising strategies, adjusting to a rapidly changing ecosystem.